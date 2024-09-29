1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Mesa: PD

The Brief A 37-year-old is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa No officers were injured, and the East Valley Critical Response Team is investigating.



Officials with Mesa Police say an investigation is underway following a deadly shooting involving one of their police officers.

Per a statement, the incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 29, in a residential neighborhood south of 104th Street and Main.

"The incident began when a Mesa Police officer attempted to stop a male riding a bicycle near Broadway Road and Cheshire Avenue. The male failed to comply with the officer's commands and fled northwest along a canal," read a portion of the statement. "The officer located the male a short distance away in an empty wash along the canal. The male produced a weapon and pointed it at the officer. That is when the officer-involved shooting occurred."

Police say the suspect, identified only as a 37-year-old, was given emergency first aid by Mesa Fire and Police crew at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

"The officer involved was not injured and police are not looking for anyone else," read a portion of the statement. "The East Valley Critical Response Team (Chandler PD) is leading the investigation."