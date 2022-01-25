1 dead in shooting near Peoria elementary school: police

article

Police say one person is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning near an elementary school in Peoria.

According to Peoria Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 25 near Oasis Elementary School, located near 75th and Sweetwater Avenues.

Officers responded to the scene and found a victim, identified only as an adult male. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any other details on the shooting.

Oasis school officials said their drop-off location was affected due to a road closure on 78th Drive from Windrose to Sweetwater. All drop-off traffic will instead enter through the front of the school.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS