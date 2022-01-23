Police seize over $100K in cash, 45K fentanyl pills in north Phoenix; suspects arrested

article

Police say two people were arrested after officers seized cash, fentanyl pills and weapons following a traffic stop in north Phoenix.

According to a tweet from Phoenix Police, officers stopped a vehicle last week near 40th Street and Thunderbird that was believed to have been related to illegal drug activity.

Inside the vehicle, police found evidence of drugs and arrested 46-year-old Christopher Onei Consales and 32-year-old Natasha Rae McMurrian.

After obtaining a search warrant for the suspects' home, officers found the following:

$101,364 in cash

45,000 fentanyl pills

1,500 Xanax pills

Nine firearms, three of which were reportedly stolen

4.6 pounds of fentanyl powder

5 ounces of heroin

Stolen motorcycle

