Expand / Collapse search

Police seize over $100K in cash, 45K fentanyl pills in north Phoenix; suspects arrested

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
cash and fentanyl phx pd article

Police say two people were arrested after officers seized cash, fentanyl pills and weapons following a traffic stop in north Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Police say two people were arrested after officers seized cash, fentanyl pills and weapons following a traffic stop in north Phoenix.

According to a tweet from Phoenix Police, officers stopped a vehicle last week near 40th Street and Thunderbird that was believed to have been related to illegal drug activity.

Inside the vehicle, police found evidence of drugs and arrested 46-year-old Christopher Onei Consales and 32-year-old Natasha Rae McMurrian.

After obtaining a search warrant for the suspects' home, officers found the following:

  • $101,364 in cash
  • 45,000 fentanyl pills
  • 1,500 Xanax pills
  • Nine firearms, three of which were reportedly stolen
  • 4.6 pounds of fentanyl powder
  • 5 ounces of heroin
  • Stolen motorcycle
weapons seized north phx

Police say two people were arrested after officers seized cash, fentanyl pills and weapons following a traffic stop in north Phoenix.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP