California murder suspect arrested in Casa Grande: PCSO

A man wanted for murder in California was arrested in Casa Grande, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

According to PCSO, a deputy patrolling Interstate 10 near Eloy spotted a vehicle connected to a murder out of Tulare, California on Jan. 15.

"Deputies stopped the vehicle, occupied by a sole female driver known to the homicide suspect," PCSO tweeted.

Deputies discovered suspect, identified as 30-year-old Dewon Alexander, was staying at a hotel in Casa Grande.

"After careful surveillance, PCSO Deputies were able to arrest Alexander and book him for the warrant out of CA," PCSO tweeted.

PCSO did not release any details on the California murder investigation.

