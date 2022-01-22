Man dead following shooting involving 2 police officers in Phoenix, officials say

article

Officials say a man is dead after a shooting involving two Phoenix Police officers during the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

The incident, according to Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus, happened at around 3:30 a.m. near 23rd Street and Fairmount Avenue, when an officer saw a car that was traveling at a very high rate of speed. The car was later found at the driveway of a home nearby

As the officer approached the car, Sgt. Justus said the officer noticed a man laying down on the back seat of the vehicle. The officer attempted to contact the man, but the man did not respond.

Sgt. Justus said additional officers were called to the scene, and at some point, officers saw a gun inside the vehicle, and tactical officers were called out.

"After about an hour of speaking to the man and trying to get him to come out of the car with no response, some of our officers moved forward and broke a window on that vehicle with the intention of deploying less-lethal rounds inside the vehicle to gain compliance," said Sgt. Justus. "At that point, however, right after the officers broke the window, the man reached for and grabbed the firearm. That's when both less-lethal and lethal rounds were fired by the police department. The man was struck, he was pronounced deceased on-scene by the Phoenix Fire Department."

The man has not been identified.

Sgt. Justus said two officers, ages 35 and 29, were involved in the shooting. One of the officers involved is assigned to the department's Tactical Support Bureau, and has been with the department for about four years. The other officer has been with the department for about 3 years.

