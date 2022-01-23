Driver runs red light, crashes into van near west Phoenix intersection: police
PHOENIX - One person is dead after police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a van near a west Phoenix intersection early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, the crash happened just before 3:30 am. on Jan. 23 near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road.
"Investigators learned a Nissan 350Z was traveling west on Thomas Road when the driver failed to stop for a red light and struck a van that was traveling south on 91st Avenue," Sgt. Justus said in a statement.
The driver of the van, identified as 47-year-old Rogelio Hernandez-Ramos, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was hospitalized with unknown injuries.
"Detectives are working to determine if impairment or speed was a contributing factor in this collision," said Sgt. Justus.
