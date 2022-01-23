Man shot, killed in Phoenix parking lot: police

article

Police in Phoenix are investigating a homicide after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in a parking lot.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, officers responded to a parking lot near 17th and Adams Streets for reports of a shooting.

"Detectives learned the victim, 20-year-old Darea Owens, was in the parking lot with a large group of people when there was an exchange of gunfire from people in the group," Sgt. Justus said in a statement on Jan. 23.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

