Police pursuit ends in fiery crash; suspect hospitalized

A suspect has been hospitalized after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash in Phoenix, police said.

According to Phoenix Police, the incident began on Jan. 25 at about 2:30 a.m, when officers tried to stop a vehicle near 20th Street and Southern Avenue. The driver of the vehicle shot at officers and drove away.

The vehicle was then spotted near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue and police began their pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a fire hydrant and another car near Seventh Street and Baseline.

Officers discovered the driver had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

"There's no evidence to show that Phoenix Police officer fired any rounds," said Sgt. Vincent Cole. "What we're trying to find through our investigation is if that round occurred somewhere else or if it was self-inflicted."

The suspect has only been identified as an adult male.

Traffic restrictions will be in place for several hours near Seventh Street and Baseline Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP