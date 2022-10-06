Dearborn Hampton Inn shooting: Sources say 1 dead, police negotiating with suspect

article

One person is dead, and the suspected shooter is barricaded inside the Dearborn Hampton Inn on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

Police said the suspect is contained but not in custody and warned that the suspect could shoot again. People should avoid the "extremely dangerous" area, Michigan State Police said.

Negotiations are ongoing.

The situation began when police received a call about shots fired at the hotel at 22324 Michigan Ave. They evacuated the hotel and took one victim to the hospital. While police would not say if the victim is dead, FOX 2 sources have confirmed they died.

Dearborn police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also at the scene.

