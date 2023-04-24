1 hospitalized, 14 displaced after fire burns Glendale duplex

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

More than a dozen people are out of their homes after a duplex went up in flames in Glendale overnight.

Glendale Fire says the fire started at about 11 p.m. on April 23 near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.

"Early this morning Glendale and @PHXFire crews battled a duplex fire with heavy involvement, power lines down and natural gas meter burning," Glendale Fire tweeted.

One person was taken to a hospital due to an illness. Fourteen residents were displaced.

No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators are working to determine the cause for the fire.

Area where the fire happened: