Building collapse in DC traps 1, injures several others in Northwest

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
Firefighters and emergency crews responded to the scene in Northwest D.C. after a building collapsed, trapping one person and injuring several others.

WASHINGTON - One person is trapped and several people were hurt on Thursday when a building collapsed in the Northwest D.C.

The collapse occurred as severe weather swept through the metropolitan region, including severe thunderstorms in the District proper.

Fire officials say they’ve removed several workers who were injured at the scene in the 900 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest, and they’ve evacuated two homes.

Multiple people injured in Northwest DC building collapse

DC fire and rescue crews are at the scene after a building collapsed on Thursday - injuring several people, and trapping at least one.


 