Building collapse in DC traps 1, injures several others in Northwest

One person is trapped and several people were hurt on Thursday when a building collapsed in the Northwest D.C.

The collapse occurred as severe weather swept through the metropolitan region, including severe thunderstorms in the District proper.

Fire officials say they’ve removed several workers who were injured at the scene in the 900 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest, and they’ve evacuated two homes.

