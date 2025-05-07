1 person dead following crash involving truck in Peoria: PD
PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria Police say a person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the West Valley city.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers were called to an area near 91st Avenue and Thunderbird Road at around 4:28 a.m. for a crash involving a truck and a sedan.
"Tragically, one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment," read a portion of the statement.
As a result of the crash, police say 91st Avenue is completely closed in the area.
What's next:
An investigation remains ongoing.