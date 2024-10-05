1 person found dead in a trailer fire in Phoenix, investigation underway
PHOENIX - A residential fire left one person dead in Phoenix near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Glenn Drive.
The fire began in a residential trailer and was eventually extinguished by the Phoenix Fire Department.
No firefighters were injured in the fire, but one individual was found as firefighters were conducting a search of the unit.
According to the fire department, efforts were made to resuscitate the victim, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.