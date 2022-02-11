1 police officer remains in hospital following south Phoenix shooting that left suspect and woman dead

An hours-long barricade situation and shooting left nine police officers hurt, and two people, including the suspected gunman, dead at a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway early Friday morning.

Incident began as a shooting call

Officials say the incident began after a woman had reportedly been shot in a home just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 11.

When an officer approached the house, a male suspect reportedly invited him inside before shooting him multiple times in an ambush.

"The first officer was shot multiple times. He was injured the most significantly. Non-life-threatening. At this time, he’s expected to survive," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

"Chilling because there was no opportunity for my officer to even do what he was trained to do," said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Backup officers later arrived, and surrounded the home with the suspect barricaded inside.

At some point during the standoff, a man inside the home walked out and placed a baby on the ground before being detained. He was seen on video walking outside dropping the child off, then walking toward police with his hands up. Police officials said they did detain the man, and he is cooperating with investigators.

"Detectives believe the man who carried the baby out of the home is Lobley’s brother. Family members have confirmed for our detectives that the infant is one month old and is a shared child between Lobley and suspect Morris Richard Jones," Phoenix Police said in a news release on Feb. 12.

Police officials say there is a lot of footage from the officers' body-worn cameras of the incident, and they expect to release the video in two weeks.

A photo of Morris Richard Jones III that was taken in 2006 (Courtesy: Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

As officers approached the house to get the baby, the gunman opened fire. Two other officers on scene returned fire, but four more officers were hurt by ricocheting bullets and shrapnel.

"I don't think it's an overstatement to call what these officers did heroic," said Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police. "They knew that an officer had just been shot in this very doorway, and four officers were willing to run into that doorway to try and save this child."

Eventually, police were able to get inside the home and found the suspect, 36-year-old Morris Richard Jones, dead, along with the woman, who's been identified as 29-year-old Shatifah Lobley of Phoenix.

Lobley is identified by police as Jones' ex-girlfriend, and the mother of Jones' baby daughter. An attorney who once represented Lobley said she leaves behind two daughters.

"She was very nice. Very affable. She was a great mother," said Kristian Salter. "What I do want people to know about Shatifah, and what I want people to know about domestic violence is that it is not their fault, and the violence they experience is certainly not anything they bring upon themselves."

Police confirmed through an autopsy that Jones had shot and killed himself. He had also been shot one time by police during the shootout, but authorities said that wound would not have been lethal.

Suspect identified, had criminal past

Officials say Jones died from an apparent gunshot wound, but it is currently not known whether Jones died in the shootout, or if he turned the gun on himself.

Authorities say Jones and Lobley had been in a past relationship, and the baby was their child. The infant was not hurt.

Jones had a long criminal history that stretches back over a decade. We learned via records that he was sentenced to prison for three years for stealing a car in 2004, and in 2007, he was sentenced to seven years in Federal prison on drug and weapons charges. Since then, he had been in and out of prison.

According to court documents, investigators have identified Jones as a member of the Crips gang.

"Investigators are working to uncover what led to this terrifying act, some of it which was caught on tape by the media," said Chief Williams. "I saw the video, and it still gives me chills."

Some injured officers were taken to the hospital

One officer is still recovering in the hospital as of Feb. 14, and the rest have since been released to rest at home. Those who were hit by shrapnel stayed at the scene until the barricade situation was over.

"All of the injured officers are in great spirits, and appreciate the outpouring of support," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus.

Outside Banner University Hospital, where a number of officers who were injured in the incident were receiving treatment, Ann Ender and Linda Colino with the Blue Ribbon Project were doing a task they say they have done a lot lately: putting up blue ribbons as a sign of support for police officers.

"I think all of us who believe in public safety and support our police department are heartbroken when something like this happens," said Ender. "We're all praying."

Members of the Blue Ribbon Project hope their small gesture helped.

"They need to know they’re supported," said Colino.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said she visited one of the injured officers in the hospital.

"Today at the hospital, I talked to an officer just about to go into surgery. He only wanted to know about the rest of the squad and how they were doing. That is the type of incredibly selfless individual who serves the City of Phoenix," said Mayor Gallego.

"As gunfire was breaking out, our officers went in," said Chief Williams. "Those are the kind of officers we have in our community."

As of Feb. 14, four of the injured officers are out of the hospital. Only one officer remains hospitalized, but that officer is expected to be released later on in the week.

Chief Williams said the officers injured have been on the force for anywhere from two to 20 years, and they suffered different wounds.

"Some arms, some legs, some toes, some shoulders, all different kinds of injuries," said Chief Williams.

None of the nine injured officers have been identified by police.

Police chief, mayor held joint news conference

Hours after the shooting, Chief Williams, along with Mayor Gallego, held a joint news conference on the incident.

"I cannot recall another time in city history where so many officers were injured," said Mayor Gallego.

During the news conference, Williams said the shooting is the latest example of violence against police officers. She went on to say that in Phoenix and across the country, officers are being targeted, hurt, and in some cases, killed.

"This is yet another example of the dangers our officers face day in and day out keeping our community safe," said Chief Williams. "Many of these attacks are brazen, and represent a complete disregard for human life. Not just here, but across our country."

Chief Williams said she wants people to understand that overcoming this violence requires a community effort.

"It's the police and the community work together," said Chief Williams. "However, our justice system has to hold repeat offenders and violent offenders accountable. Period."

Neighbors react

The neighborhood where the shooting took place has a lot of homes that are nestled close to each other. People who live there were worried when the situation unfolded, and subsequently escalated.

Those who live near the home where the suspect was barricaded report hearing several shots around 2:00 a.m.

"When you're sleeping, you think you're dreaming at first. It took me, like five minutes," said one person. "At that point, you think it's right there. After you hear the first one, I said that sounds like a shooting outside or something."

It was when they were evacuated later in the morning they realized how serious the situation was.

"It's pretty quiet for all this to be going on right next door," said Justin Jacobs. "It's kind of crazy, right down the street."

At one point, Phoenix Police officials told people, via a tweet, that they were working on a critical incident, and asked people to stay away for their safety. At around 7 a.m., police posted an update saying the barricade situation has been resolved, and that there is no threat to the public.

Denise Viner knows the commitment it takes when marrying a police officer, and a day later, she and other south Phoenix residents came together to show their support for the officers who were injured.

"My husband has been a police officer for almost 30 years, and I am blessed that so far he continues to come home. So it hurts me every time we hear that there’s a police officer down," Viner said. "We want our police officers to know that the community is behind them. We love them."

