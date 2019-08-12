1-year-old boy found ‘safe' in NC county after thief takes car with boy inside

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant after High Point Police said a vehicle was stolen by an unknown man that had a 1-year-old boy inside. (NC Department of Public Safety)

Police said a missing 1-year-old boy and a reported stolen vehicle have been found in Davidson County after the thief took the car with the child inside in High Point, North Carolina.

Police tweeted the news at 9:22 a.m. Monday, the morning after.

"Child is in law enforcement custody reported to be safe," police said in the tweet.

So far, no word on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect.

High Point police said 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine disappeared Sunday night, Aug. 11 when a man stole a car from a parking lot while the 1-year-old was inside.

Legend is a 1-year-old black male, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange tank top and with a Ninja Turtle blanket.

Police said about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, his mother left Legend in an unlocked vehicle, still running, while she went into a business at 1100 S. Main St. An unknown man got into the car and drove away with the child inside.

The pair was last seen traveling southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point. The vehicle is a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with NC license tag number FES - 4626.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call High Point Police at 336-883-3224.