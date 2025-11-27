10-year-old girl rescued from Phoenix mobile home fire on Thanksgiving

The Brief A mobile home fire in Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning displaced three people, including a 10-year-old girl. The 10-year-old girl was rescued by bystanders and was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the blaze, which crews stopped from spreading to a second mobile home, is currently under investigation.



A mobile home fire in Phoenix on Thanksgiving Day left three people displaced, including a 10-year-old girl.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire responded to the fire around 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 27 near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street to find the home fully engulfed in flames, which was beginning to spread to another mobile home.

A 10-year-old girl was rescued by bystanders, evaluated for smoke inhalation, and taken to a nearby hospital.

Dig deeper:

Crews were able to distinguish the fire, and keep it from spreading to the second mobile home.

A total of three people were displaced due to the blaze. There were no other injuries reported.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

