10-year-old girl rescued from Phoenix mobile home fire on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - A mobile home fire in Phoenix on Thanksgiving Day left three people displaced, including a 10-year-old girl.
What we know:
Phoenix Fire responded to the fire around 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 27 near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street to find the home fully engulfed in flames, which was beginning to spread to another mobile home.
A 10-year-old girl was rescued by bystanders, evaluated for smoke inhalation, and taken to a nearby hospital.
Dig deeper:
Crews were able to distinguish the fire, and keep it from spreading to the second mobile home.
A total of three people were displaced due to the blaze. There were no other injuries reported.
What's next:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Map of the mobile home fire location.
The Source: Phoenix Fire Department