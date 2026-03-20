100-degree spring: Phoenix travelers face record heat at Sky Harbor Airport

The Brief Phoenix Sky Harbor visitors are facing a major "shock to the system" as temperatures soar into the triple digits. Some travelers, including collegiate golfers from North Dakota, are experiencing temperature swings of up to 60 degrees. Visitors plan to cope with the early heat wave by utilizing pools, air conditioning, and frequent sunscreen use.



For people landing from cooler places, the heat can be quite a shock to the system—especially if you're expecting normal March weather.

Imagine buying your plane ticket for spring break, spring training, or perhaps a spring wedding, and then looking at the forecast and seeing triple digits. It is a bit daunting, but the people we spoke to had good enough reason to still get on the plane.

What they're saying:

"I was freaking out. I thought I was gonna die," one visitor said. Others added, "Yeah, we're worried, but it'll be good."

Visitors landing at Sky Harbor were greeted with triple-digit heat. The temperature swing of more than 50 degrees was particularly noted by collegiate golfers visiting from North Dakota.

"I'm scared. I've never played in this hot weather before for golf, and I don't wear sunscreen," one golfer said. Her companion quickly reminded her, "You're gonna have to this weekend."

For many, their weekend plans were not something they could cancel. One traveler in town for a wedding noted that despite the heat, "We're going!" When asked if the event was outdoors, they replied, "I hope not!"

Related article

Another visitor, formerly stationed at Luke Air Force Base, returned for the Luke Days Air Show to meet a military friend of 50 years.

Luckily, there are two things you can usually count on in Arizona to beat the heat: a pool or air conditioning.

"Both. Pool and A/C. We're gonna stay at a timeshare, my daughter and the grandkids are coming up, and we're gonna go to spring training," a visitor replied.

Then there are the locals, and those soon to be, who enjoy this weather.

"I'm actually moving here in August. So I'm excited to be here in the heat so I can get acclimated," one future resident said. When asked if they liked the heat, they responded, "Yeah! I love swimming in the pool."

Swimming in the pool remains one of the only ways to really enjoy your time outdoors right now.