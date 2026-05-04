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Hazen Fire latest; Phoenix lieutenant alleges rushed Dusten Mullen probe | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 4, 2026 6:55pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Updates on the Hazen Fire; Phoenix lieutenant alleged rushed investigation into Dusten Mullen; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 4, 2026.

1. Latest on the Hazen Fire

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Hazen Fire: Crews still working to contain fast-moving blaze in the Buckeye area
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Hazen Fire: Crews still working to contain fast-moving blaze in the Buckeye area

The Hazen Fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres near Buckeye. The brush fire is 0% contained. No evacuation orders are currently in place.

2. Dusten Mullen probe rushed, Phoenix PD lieutenant alleges

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Investigation into Phoenix police sergeant Dusten Mullen was rushed, lieutenant testifies
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Investigation into Phoenix police sergeant Dusten Mullen was rushed, lieutenant testifies

A Phoenix Police Department lieutenant testified on May 4 that the internal review of Sgt. Dusten Mullen's off-duty conduct during a protest in Chandler was rushed.

3. Bobcat killed following attacks

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Bobcat killed by dog after series of attacks in Prescott area
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Bobcat killed by dog after series of attacks in Prescott area

A bobcat believed to be involved in multiple attacks in the Prescott area over the weekend was killed when a person's dog intervened during one of the incidents.

4. They're ditching what?

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McDonald’s is quietly ditching a popular in-store feature nationwide
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McDonald’s is quietly ditching a popular in-store feature nationwide

McDonald's is ending an era when it comes to soft drinks, and changes will roll out gradually as restaurants are remodeled or updated.

5. Dolly Parton cancels Vegas residency

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Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas residency due to health issues
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Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas residency due to health issues

Dolly Parton has canceled her previously postponed Las Vegas residency due to health challenges. Here's what to know.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/4/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/4/26

We're expecting things to heat up in the Valley later this week.

Get the Full Forecast

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