Hazen Fire latest; Phoenix lieutenant alleges rushed Dusten Mullen probe | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Updates on the Hazen Fire; Phoenix lieutenant alleged rushed investigation into Dusten Mullen; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 4, 2026.
1. Latest on the Hazen Fire
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The Hazen Fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres near Buckeye. The brush fire is 0% contained. No evacuation orders are currently in place.
2. Dusten Mullen probe rushed, Phoenix PD lieutenant alleges
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A Phoenix Police Department lieutenant testified on May 4 that the internal review of Sgt. Dusten Mullen's off-duty conduct during a protest in Chandler was rushed.
3. Bobcat killed following attacks
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A bobcat believed to be involved in multiple attacks in the Prescott area over the weekend was killed when a person's dog intervened during one of the incidents.
4. They're ditching what?
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McDonald's is ending an era when it comes to soft drinks, and changes will roll out gradually as restaurants are remodeled or updated.
5. Dolly Parton cancels Vegas residency
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Dolly Parton has canceled her previously postponed Las Vegas residency due to health challenges. Here's what to know.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We're expecting things to heat up in the Valley later this week.
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