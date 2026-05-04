Hazen Fire latest; Phoenix lieutenant alleges rushed Dusten Mullen probe | Nightly Roundup

article

Updates on the Hazen Fire; Phoenix lieutenant alleged rushed investigation into Dusten Mullen; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 4, 2026.

1. Latest on the Hazen Fire

Featured article

2. Dusten Mullen probe rushed, Phoenix PD lieutenant alleges

Featured article

3. Bobcat killed following attacks

Featured article

4. They're ditching what?

Featured article

5. Dolly Parton cancels Vegas residency

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast