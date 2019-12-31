11-year-old girl alerts family to house fire in Peoria

A family and three dogs are safe after a Christmas tree caused a fire inside a Peoria home.

According to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, as adults were asleep inside a home near 91st and Northern Avenues, two children, ages 11 and 7, noticed that the Christmas tree was on fire. The 11-year-old girl ran through the house and woke up her family members who were all able to escape through the back of the house.

Three dogs were also rescued from the house.

Firefighters say one person suffered a minor injury but was not transported to the hospital.