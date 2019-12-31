Expand / Collapse search

11-year-old girl alerts family to house fire in Peoria

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Peoria
FOX 10 Phoenix

11-year-old girl alerts family to house fire in Peoria

FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A family and three dogs are safe after a Christmas tree caused a fire inside a Peoria home.

According to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, as adults were asleep inside a home near 91st and Northern Avenues, two children, ages 11 and 7, noticed that the Christmas tree was on fire. The 11-year-old girl ran through the house and woke up her family members who were all able to escape through the back of the house.

Three dogs were also rescued from the house.

Firefighters say one person suffered a minor injury but was not transported to the hospital.