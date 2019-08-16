14-year-old arrested after school threat posted online
AHWATUKEE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police have arrested a Valley teen who allegedly posted a threatening message towards a school on the internet.
Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee alerted parents about the threatening message, which was being shared by students.
The threat was about a possible school shooting, but it did not directly target the school.
The 14-year-old who is believed to be behind the post was arrested Thursday, according to the school.