14-year-old Phoenix boy dies a week after being shot by another teen

Phoenix Police say a 14-year-old boy died a week after a shooting on the night of Nov. 23.

The victim, identified as Joseph Michaelson, was reportedly shot near 79th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. In a statement released on the morning of Nov. 24, Phoenix Police officials say Michaelson was found by officers who responded to calls of a shooting in the area.

"Detectives learned that the victim was with some of his friends inside the residence, when his 16-year-old friend shot him while mishandling the firearm," read a portion of a statement released on Nov. 24.

During the evening hours of Nov. 24, Phoenix Police officials say a suspect, identified only as a 16-year-old boy, was arrested. Officials say following the shooting, the suspect fled to the area of 81st Avenue and Indian School, where he took a car from an adult male at gunpoint. The was not injured.

The suspect, according to investigators, has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center and accused of aggravated assault, weapons violations, and armed robbery.