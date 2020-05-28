16-year-old arrested for Preston Hollow woman’s murder

Dallas police have arrested a 16-year-old who they say is responsible for the murder of a North Dallas woman in her driveway.

Leslie Baker was murdered on Memorial Day, and while detectives were busy working to find who killed her, police got a break.

A car stolen in a violent Richardson carjacking was spotted Wednesday by Dallas PD officers. And that began the end of a two-day violent crime spree, including Baker’s murder.

Elise Sher and daughter, Emily, were among the neighbors hanging purple ribbons along Azalea and Royalton on Thursday.

“To show our support and our sadness for the loss of our neighbor, Leslie Baker,” Sher said.

Like others living in the area, the pair said they’re changed by the horrific crime.

“Definitely helps seeing the police in the neighborhood. Definitely has helped, but still, it’s a little scary. Every car running by, we came out together because we didn't want to be alone outside right now,” Sher said.

Advertisement

RELATED: Woman shot and killed in her Preston Hollow driveway on Memorial Day

Police have charged a 16-year-old with capital murder in Baker’s killing.

“I’m glad they caught the individual,” neighbor Eddie Jenkins said. “Hopefully, they'll be able to get all that was involved.”

Stunned at the thought of a teenager or anyone taking a life senselessly.

“You have to be concerned knowing that you drive up to your house and someone is there waiting for you with a gun willing to take your life just to steal your car,” Jenkins said.

The 16-year-old who is going to face a capital murder charge in Baker’s death had his first detention hearing at the juvenile center Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested Wednesday after a brief chase with Dallas police. He was in a black Mercedes that was stolen in a carjacking Tuesday night in the 100 block of South Coit in Richardson.

After a brief chase, the 16-year-old, along with others, were arrested, but evidence linked him to Baker’s murder.

Police sources said the teen suspect has a history of violent crimes, including aggravated robbery.

He will also be charged with aggravated robbery for the Richardson carjacking.

His name and photo will not be released because he is underage.

Others were in the Mercedes when Dallas police moved in after the chase, but police have not said whether they were also juveniles, or whether they will also be charged in either of the two violent incidents.

“It’s challenging, it’s disheartening, and it hurts to know that a child has committed such a heinous act. So now there's two lives lost,” Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said.

At a news conference about a crime initiative in Dallas, Chief Hall did not talk about the facts of the case, but shared her thoughts on a teenager accused of such a violent and shocking killing.

“When we look at the fact that it’s a juvenile, it’s sad because our children are choosing a path that lands them in a prison, in some instances, for the rest of their lives,” she said.

And in a solemn tribute in the midst of pandemic, neighbors gathered with social distancing in place to honor and remember Leslie Baker.

RELATED: Police using technology to find who shot and killed a woman in her Preston Hollow driveway