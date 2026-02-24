Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie update: Family offers $1M reward l Morning News Brief

Published  February 24, 2026 9:50am MST
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. (Getty Images)

We're tracking the latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie case as the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie enters its 24th day. Here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of February 24.

1. Day 24 of Nancy Guthrie search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 24 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 24 latest updates

We're now in the fourth week of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home.

2. $1M reward offered by Nancy Guthrie's family

'We still believe in a miracle': Nancy Guthrie's family offers $1 million reward for 'recovery' of their mom
'We still believe in a miracle': Nancy Guthrie's family offers $1 million reward for 'recovery' of their mom

Savannah Guthrie says her family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for the "recovery" of their mom, Nancy Guthrie, who authorities say was taken against her will from her Tucson-area home earlier this month.

3. High schooler allegedly operated ‘large-scale criminal network’

High school senior facing more than 300 felony charges in alleged sextortion scheme targeting minors: reports
High school senior facing more than 300 felony charges in alleged sextortion scheme targeting minors: reports

A Pennsylvania high school senior is accused of operating a "criminal network" involving sextortion and catfishing, according to police.

4. Rest in peace

Robert Carradine, 'Revenge of the Nerds, 'Lizzie McGuire' actor, dead at 71
Robert Carradine, 'Revenge of the Nerds, 'Lizzie McGuire' actor, dead at 71

Robert Carradine was best known for his roles in "Revenge of the Nerds," "Escape from L.A.," and "Django Unchained."

5. Apartment residents evacuated due to fire

West Phoenix apartment fire displaces over a dozen residents
West Phoenix apartment fire displaces over a dozen residents

An apartment complex near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road was evacuated on Feb. 24 after a fire broke out on the third floor of the building.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/24/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/24/26

We're staying warmer-than-normal on Tuesday in the Valley, with a high near 86 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

