Police say a teen has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed on Sunday night at a North Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at a home near 19th and Peoria Avenues.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was handling a gun when it went off, striking 16-year-old Kinesha Hill.

Hill was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The teen suspect was arrested.