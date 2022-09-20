$1M lottery ticket sold at Phoenix Circle K

If you played the lottery last weekend, you should check your ticket because one lucky Arizonan is a new millionaire.

State lottery officials say a $1 million ticket for "The Pick" jackpot was sold at a Phoenix Circle K located at 2120 N. Northern Avenue.

The ticket matched all six numbers in the Sept. 17 drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 14, 16, and 39.

This was the second big win in "The Pick" lottery drawing in Arizona this month.

On Sept. 10, a $2.4 million winning ticket was sold at a Scottsdale Circle K.

