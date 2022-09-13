$2.4M lottery ticket sold at Scottsdale Circle K

One lucky person is holding onto a multi-million dollar lottery ticket that was purchased at a Scottsdale convenience store.

Arizona Lottery officials say a $2.4 million ticket for last Saturday's The Pick drawing was sold at a Circle K located near Hayden and McDowell Roads.

The ticket matched all six numbers during the drawing on Sept. 10.

The winning numbers were 15, 25, 31, 36, 42 and 43.

The lucky winner can take home a lump sum of $1.4 million or $80,000 annually for 30 years.