2 arrested in Buckeye after shoe sale goes bad

article

The Brief Israel Ochoa, 18, and a juvenile were arrested after Buckeye Police say they were involved in a shoe sale that turned violent. Investigators say they posed as buyers for shoes that were listed online and when they went to meet the seller, they took off with the shoes. When the seller ran after them, one of the suspects allegedly shot at him.



Two men are in jail and are accused of using an online marketplace to commit an armed robbery in Buckeye.

What we know:

Eighteen-year-old Israel Ochoa, along with an unnamed 17-year-old, posed as buyers for a pair of shoes. Police say they met with the seller just after noon on Feb. 27, but grabbed the shoes and ran off.

When the victim chased after them, one of the suspects took out a handgun and fired a shot at him. Nobody was hurt.

Officers found the two teenagers a half-mile away near Verrado Way and Stone Hill Road and gave the stolen shoes back to the owner.

Photo courtesy of the Buckeye Police Department

What you can do:

Police are issuing a warning about these kinds of incidents. They say anyone using online sales platforms and arranging meet-ups with strangers should take every precaution.

Think about meeting in a public area like shopping centers, gas stations or even police departments.

A good rule of thumb is to choose a location that has people walking around and surveillance cameras.

Map of the area where the suspects were found: