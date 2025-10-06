2 bicyclists struck by truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Two bicyclists were struck by a truck near 24th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Monday night.
What we know:
Around 7:01 p.m. on Oct. 6, Phoenix police responded to the collision involving a woman and a man. The two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a truck while riding their bikes.
Both bicyclists were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck stayed on scene.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver and victims, along with the events leading up to the collision, are unknown.
The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.