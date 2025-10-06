2 bicyclists struck by truck in Phoenix

The Brief Two bicyclists were struck by a truck near 24th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix. Both victims were transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The driver remained on the scene, and police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.



Two bicyclists were struck by a truck near 24th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Monday night.

What we know:

Around 7:01 p.m. on Oct. 6, Phoenix police responded to the collision involving a woman and a man. The two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a truck while riding their bikes.

Both bicyclists were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver and victims, along with the events leading up to the collision, are unknown.

Map of the crash location.