Two men are dead following a shooting near downtown Phoenix, police said.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found two men who were pronounced dead. The victims were not identified.

It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department.

