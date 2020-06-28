2 die in motorcycle crash in Phoenix after colliding into a truck

article

Two people on a motorcycle died after a crash in Phoenix Sunday afternoon, the police department says.

At around 2 p.m., Jessie Andrade, 30, and his passenger, Aracely Arvizu-Hernandez, 34, were riding a motorcycle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road.

They switched to the middle lane before approaching the intersection and collided with a Ford F-150 once entering the intersection.

Andrade and Arvizu-Hernandez were transported to the hospital where they died.

The driver of the Ford was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, the police department said.