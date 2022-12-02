2 killed in rollover crash along US 60 in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Two people are dead following a rollover crash on Dec. 2 in Surprise.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at Mountain View. A pickup truck rolled over, ejecting one person from the vehicle. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another person who was a passenger in the truck also died at the scene.
No identities have been released.
The right lane is blocked due to the crash.
