2 killed in rollover crash along US 60 in Surprise

Two people are dead following a rollover crash on Dec. 2 in Surprise.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at Mountain View. A pickup truck rolled over, ejecting one person from the vehicle. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person who was a passenger in the truck also died at the scene.

No identities have been released.

The right lane is blocked due to the crash.