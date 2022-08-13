Expand / Collapse search
2 killed in small plane crash on Illinois roadway

Updated 9:30PM
Associated Press

Two dead after plane crash in Hanna City, Illinois

Two people died after a small plane crashed on a street in Hanna City, west of Peoria, Illinois. (Credit: Thomas Kirkpatrick via Storyful)

HANNA CITY, Ill. (AP) - Two people were killed Saturday when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said.

According to officials in Peoria County, the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 116. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said two people who have not been identified were killed and autopsies will be conducted Monday, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported. There were no immediate reports of any other injuries.

The roadway was closed Saturday afternoon as crews worked to clear debris.

RELATED: Small plane crashes into front yard of NJ house

The National Transportation Safety Board said that it was investigating the crash of the Mooney M20K plane.

Hanna City is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.