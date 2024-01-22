2 men dead following incident at Phoenix home: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating, after two men were found dead at a home.

The incident happened in a residential neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Peoria. According to a brief police statement, officers responded to a shooting call in the area at around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 22.

When officers arrived, officials say they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

"This man was extracted by officers and taken to the Fire Department who were staging nearby. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at this location," read a portion of the statement.

The second victim, according to police, was found as officers searched the home. The man was found with what police described as "obvious signs of trauma."

"This man also did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Where the incident happened