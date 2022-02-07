2 men found dead at Phoenix apartment complex; homicide investigation underway

Police are investigating a homicide after two men were found dead at a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the apartment complex near 32nd Street and Roosevelt at 5 p.m. on Feb. 7 after a man was found "with obvious signs of trauma."

"Officers went in the apartment, and located that man, and a second man also with obvious signs of trauma," Sgt. Justus said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

