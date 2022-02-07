Najib 'Jubi' Monsif: Cause of death 'undetermined' for man found in canal months after he went missing

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office have released findings from a report on the death of a missing Scottsdale man.

Najib Monsif, also known as ‘Jubi,’ was reported missing on Sept. 23, 2021. His remains were found on Dec. 14, 2021, after an employee at a pump station near Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Power Road - nearly 11 miles from Jubi's home - discovered the remains and notified police.

At the time Monsif's body was found, a Scottsdale Police detective said the remains were found in a decomposed state.

"His remains were extremely decomposed. Skeletonized for the most part," said Detective John Heinzelman.

Report does not list cause of death

The medical examiner report, which was released on Feb. 7, the remains were positively identified as those of Monsif following DNA comparisons. The report also lists both the cause and manner of death as undetermined. but did suggest that a drowning may have happened.

"The finding of these remains submerged in a canal are suggestive of an accidental drowning death," read a portion of the report.

The same report also states that the possibility of head or other trauma, either from an accident or an assault, cannot be ruled out because of the state Monsif's remains were in. There is also no autopsy or investigative evidence to indicate the involvement of another person in Monsif's death.

The report also estimates that Monsif had died about two to six months prior to the remains' discovery.

Questions remain for family

On Dec. 20, 2021, just two days before Jubi would have turned 21, members of his family spoke out as they continue to mourn his passing.

"It's been three months. We could kind of prepare, but you can never be prepared for this nightmare," said Jubi's father, Najib Monsif Sr.

At the time, Jubi's loved ones questioned the polie's statement that there are no signs of foul play.

"'Cause there's nothing to examine," said Monsif's sister, Josephine.

Members of Jubi's family say they will call on Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to launch an investigation.

"Nothing is gonna change in our case," said Najib. "Our misery is there, now that Jubi's not gonna come back, but we don't want any other case similar to Jubi."

In response, Scottsdale Police officials have offered clarity on the questions Monsif's family had.

