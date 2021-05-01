Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
4
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

2 mysterious orbs of light caught on camera flying through Palm Coast yard

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 35 Orlando

2 mysterious orbs of light caught on camera flying through Palm Coast yard

William Fuentes sent FOX 35 video of what looks like two orbs of light flying across the sky at his Palm Coast home.

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two mysterious objects were caught on camera at a home in Flagler County.

William Fuentes sent FOX 35 video of what looks like two orbs of light flying across the sky at his Palm Coast home.

What do you think the two orbs of light were?

RING CAMERA ORBS

(Screenshot from William Fuentes' video)

This isn't the first mysterious thing to be caught on camera at night in Palm Coast.

VIDEO: Florida woman says she spotted a 'baby dinosaur' running through yard

Another homeowner is questioning whether prehistoric creatures are back after seeing a dinosaur-like animal running across her yard. 

