2 people found dead inside a car in northern Arizona, sheriff's office says

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a car in Coconino County on Sept. 9. Investigators say there are no safety concerns for the community.



Two people were found dead in northern Arizona inside a car on Monday and investigators are looking into what happened.

The two unidentified people were initially found unresponsive inside a car near Stoneman Lake Road on Sept. 9 just before 4 p.m.

"Deputies and medical personnel from the Mormon Lake Fire Department located the subjects deceased," Meg Miller with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office, along with the medical examiner's office, are looking into the deaths.

"There are currently no outstanding community safety concerns related to this investigation," Miller said.

No more information was made available.

Map of where Stoneman Lake Road is: