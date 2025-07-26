2 people rescued off Camelback Mountain due to heat

The Brief Two people were rescued off Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail on Saturday, July 26, the Phoenix Fire Department said. One of them was rescued using a big-wheel stretcher, while the other person was airlifted from the mountain.



The Phoenix Fire Department rescued two people from Camelback Mountain on Saturday, July 26.

What we know:

Eight people from out of town were on Echo Canyon Trail when they started experiencing heat-related issues around 11 a.m. Six of the hikers were able to make their way down the trail, but two needed help from rescue crews.

One hiker was rescued using a big-wheel stretcher, and the other was rescued by helicopter.

Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

What they're saying:

Neighbor Bruce Brown lives in the area and witnessed the rescue on the mountain he says he's trekked many times.

He shares a warning for hikers.

"There were two or three people lying down with ice packs on them. I think they were all newcomers. I think they were all not used to this. This mountain is dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing," he said.

Map of where Echo Canyon Trail is