2 people rescued off Camelback Mountain due to heat
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department rescued two people from Camelback Mountain on Saturday, July 26.
What we know:
Eight people from out of town were on Echo Canyon Trail when they started experiencing heat-related issues around 11 a.m. Six of the hikers were able to make their way down the trail, but two needed help from rescue crews.
One hiker was rescued using a big-wheel stretcher, and the other was rescued by helicopter.
Both were hospitalized in stable condition.
What they're saying:
Neighbor Bruce Brown lives in the area and witnessed the rescue on the mountain he says he's trekked many times.
He shares a warning for hikers.
"There were two or three people lying down with ice packs on them. I think they were all newcomers. I think they were all not used to this. This mountain is dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing," he said.
Map of where Echo Canyon Trail is