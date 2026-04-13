2 Phoenix officers hospitalized after driver collides with patrol car

The Brief Two Phoenix Police officers were hospitalized after a driver traveling the wrong way struck their patrol vehicle near 7th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive. The collision occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on April 13 after the driver lost control and swerved into the center lane. Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved, but they are looking into speed as a factor in the crash.



Two Phoenix Police officers are in the hospital after a driver traveling the wrong way collided with a patrol vehicle on Monday evening.

What we know:

Officers were in the area of 7th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive just before 6:30 p.m. on April 13, when a car driving the wrong way struck the patrol car.

One officer was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while a second officer was taken as a precaution.

According to police, the driver lost control of the car, swerved into the center lane and struck their vehicle. While alcohol is not believed to have been involved, speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver was detained.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver and their potential injuries were not made known.

What's next:

Police said charges are possible once the investigation is complete.

Map of the nearby area of the collision.