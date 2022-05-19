Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
7
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side

2 shot after graduation ceremony at Kent County High School

By David Komer online producer
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Shooting breaks out at graduation ceremony in west Michigan

Two people were wounded in the parking lot of a graduation ceremony held at East Kentwood High School.

FOX 2 - UPDATE (9:30): Two people were shot in a high school parking lot after a graduation ceremony ended at East Kentwood High School Thursday night, police say.

A 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, was wounded in the wrist and abdomen, and a 16-year-old boy from Texas was shot in the wrist. Both are in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Kentwood shtg

The two suspects remain at large, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.  Investigators say suspects in two white sedans were shooting at each other in the parking lot at about 7:20 p.m.

Police say both cars sped away after the shooting and officers are looking for them, adding there is no threat to the public.

School officials said the shooting happened following the ceremony. Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says people in two cars started exchanging gunshots

Just before 8 p.m. The Kent County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "One person confirmed to have been shot. The suspect is outstanding at this time."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report


 