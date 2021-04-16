2 suspects hospitalized following reported burglary in Scottsdale

Two suspects are in custody and have been hospitalized following a reported burglary in Scottsdale.

According to Scottsdale Police, the incident happened Friday morning at a pawn shop near Scottsdale Road and Earll.

"We can confirm two suspects are in custody and both were transported to a local hospital," police said on April 16. "There are no outstanding suspects."

Earll was shut down due to the investigation but has been reopened.

