2 teen suspects critically injured after being shot by Phoenix police, authorities confirm

Two teens are in critical condition after being shot by Phoenix police the night of Sunday, Sept. 13, the department said.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at 8:45 p.m. near 35th and Dunlap Avenues when a victim said two teens, ages 15 and 16, pointed a gun at him and stole his vehicle.

Officers who were traveling northbound on 29th Avenue towards North Metro Parkway located the stolen vehicle stopped in traffic.

The officers approached the vehicle on foot and ordered that the driver remained stopped. After initially complying with the officers' request, the suspect drove towards one of the officers.

Both officers then opened fire on the suspects.

The officers pursued the suspects who stopped the vehicle near 27th and Northern Avenues. The 16-year-old passenger got out of the vehicle, however, the driver did not.

A K-9 officer was deployed to the driver's side window to make sure the vehicle was safe for the officers to approach. The 15-year-old driver then got out of the vehicle.

Both suspects were treated by firefighters at the scene and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say a handgun was found inside the vehicle.

No officers were injured.

