Suspected DUI crash sends car into backyard of Glendale home
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An "intoxicated" woman is accused of crashing into another car, sending it into the backyard of a Glendale home on Saturday morning.
What we know:
Glendale Police responded to the collision in the area of 61st and West Maryland Avenue, where they determined the 19-year-old driver blew through a stop sign and slammed into a second car at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.
The crash sent the second car into the backyard of a home on West Maryland. Nobody was home at the time of the collision.
Dig deeper:
Three people were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman accused of running the stop sign is being processed for DUI, according to officers.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver, and the victims exact injuries, were not released.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Glendale Police Department