Suspected DUI crash sends car into backyard of Glendale home

By
Published  January 10, 2026 3:50pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • An allegedly intoxicated driver ran a stop sign in Glendale, crashing into a vehicle and sending it into a nearby backyard.
    • Three people were hospitalized with injuries.
    • The driver is being processed for a DUI, though her identity was not released.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An "intoxicated" woman is accused of crashing into another car, sending it into the backyard of a Glendale home on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Glendale Police responded to the collision in the area of 61st and West Maryland Avenue, where they determined the 19-year-old driver blew through a stop sign and slammed into a second car at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.

The crash sent the second car into the backyard of a home on West Maryland. Nobody was home at the time of the collision.

Dig deeper:

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The woman accused of running the stop sign is being processed for DUI, according to officers.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver, and the victims exact injuries, were not released. 

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the collision area.

The Source: Glendale Police Department

