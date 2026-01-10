Suspected DUI crash sends car into backyard of Glendale home

The Brief An allegedly intoxicated driver ran a stop sign in Glendale, crashing into a vehicle and sending it into a nearby backyard. Three people were hospitalized with injuries. The driver is being processed for a DUI, though her identity was not released.



An "intoxicated" woman is accused of crashing into another car, sending it into the backyard of a Glendale home on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Glendale Police responded to the collision in the area of 61st and West Maryland Avenue, where they determined the 19-year-old driver blew through a stop sign and slammed into a second car at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.

The crash sent the second car into the backyard of a home on West Maryland. Nobody was home at the time of the collision.

Dig deeper:

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman accused of running the stop sign is being processed for DUI, according to officers.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver, and the victims exact injuries, were not released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the collision area.