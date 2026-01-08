Attack at Tempe community center 'racially motivated': PD

The Brief Tempe Police detectives say an assault incident at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center on Jan. 7 was "racially motivated." The suspect has been identified as 62-year-old Derek Carl Kirven. "[Kirven] even stated he hoped he killed more than one of them," officials wrote in court documents.



We are learning more about a man who was arrested in connection with an incident at a community center in Tempe that left two people badly injured on Jan. 7.

Big picture view:

Per relevant court documents, 62-year-old Derek Carl Kirven is accused of multiple counts of aggravated assault and assault. He is also accused of criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and 2nd degree criminal trespass.

Timeline:

The alleged assault happened at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center near University Drive and Loop 101.

Investigators said Kirven arrived at the center's lobby at 9:12 a.m., after which he made his way to a hallway and sat there.

"City of Tempe security guard contacted [Kirven] and informed him [that] he was not allowed to be in the hallway, as it was a restricted area," investigators wrote. "[Kirven] then made his way to the northwest lobby. Employees contacted him and informed him [that] food and drinks were for seniors and members only."

According to the court documents, staff members at the center tried to sign Kirven up as a member, but he said he did not have an ID, and refused to sign in.

"[Kirven] tried to enter the recreation area, where again [he] was told by staff that it was for members only, and he was not allowed to enter the area," detectives wrote.

Escalante Community Center in Tempe

Police say Kirven left at first, but returned at around 11:30 a.m. and tried to enter the recreation area once again. At that time, about 21 people were in the recreation area for food.

"[Kirven] was again contacted by staff and told he could not be in there," read a portion of the court documents. "[Kirven], unprovoked, began to punch the people in his immediate reach. [Kirven] then started to quickly move around the room and began punching any person within his reach."

Court documents listed five people who were reportedly injured as a result of the incident, one of whom is a staff member. Of the five, one of them suffered a broken nose, while another was punched multiple times. One person who was allegedly punched in the chest expressed concerns the incident may have aggravated a previous open-heart surgery.

Kirven, per detectives, was arrested at around noon. Kirven also told arresting officers that he would "assault people again if given the chance."

Shocking revelations made during interview

Police said in an interview that was done after Kirven was read his Miranda rights, Kirven revealed that he returned to the center to find out why staff members wanted him removed, and believed it had to do with him being Black.

"He believed everyone is racist," police wrote in the court documents.

Kirven, detectives said, also admitted to punching about 12 people, and "recognized most were elderly and most likely not able to defend themselves."

"[Kirven] even stated he hoped he killed more than one of them," detectives wrote.

Court documents state when detectives went on with the interview, Kirven used various racial slurs against a white detective and a Hispanic detective.

"[Kirven] added that he does not like anybody else other than Black people," investigators wrote.

Suspect has criminal past

Court documents also gave a glimpse into Kirven's history.

Dig deeper:

Per investigators, Kirven has felony convictions, and has been arrested in both Arizona and New Mexico for various crimes, including kidnapping, aggravated battery, and assault.

In addition, police said Kirven has two warrants out of Mesa for a probation violation and for not appearing in court for a theft charge.

What's next:

A judge has set a $500,000 cash bond for Kirven, per court documents. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.