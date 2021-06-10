2 test positive for COVID-19 on 1st fully vaccinated Celebrity cruise

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

2 test positive for COVID-19 on 1st fully vaccinated Celebrity cruise

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Health
FOX 10 Phoenix

CDC greenlights domestic travel for fully vaccinated people

The new guidelines say vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread the virus, but the CDC still recommends safety measures like wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing.

Two people tested positive while on a fully vaccinated Celebrity Millennium cruise, according to a Royal Caribbean Group news release. 

The two people are asymptomatic and are isolating in their stateroom onboard the ship. The two found out they were positive after undergoing a required end-of-cruise testing, the company said. 

"We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation," the Royal Caribbean Group said. 

Prior to embarking on the voyage from St. Maarten on June 5, Celebrity Millennium confirmed it required all passengers and crew to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours and show proof of vaccination. 

Celebrity Millennium

FILE - Star Princess and Celebrity Millennium cruises docked at the South Franklin dock, Juneau, Alaska.

RELATED: Carnival suspends all U.S. cruises through July except for 3 of them

"This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit," the company said. 

Celebrity Cruises became the first major cruise ship to set sail with U.S. passengers more than a year after the industry was anchored during COVID-19. 

The Celebrity Millennium embarked on a seven-day cruise visiting Aruba, Barbados and Curacao with about 500 passengers and more than 95% of those fully vaccinated, including all crew members. Those traveling with children unable to get their shots were mandated to present a negative COVID-19 test. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention implemented strict health and safety guidelines for cruise lines to resume sailing in U.S. waters. Operators must conduct mock test cruises simulating the real excursion and demonstrating they can comply with requirements or demonstrate that 98% of crew members and 95% of passengers are fully vaccinated. 

FOX News contributed to this report. 