2-year-old tests positive for meth, mother arrested

A Chandler mother is accused of child abuse after her child tested positive for methamphetamine.

On July 15, Argelena Deel, 37, was arrested following a welfare check by the Department of Child Safety at a home near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

According to court documents, cockroaches and animal feces were found throughout the Chandler home.

Police say what appeared to be meth was found within the reach of children inside the home.

Argelena Deel

One of the children later tested positive for meth at the hospital – the child also had what appeared to be bug bites all over his body.

"Argelena told me she is aware all her children are exposed to illegal drugs and are within reach of them," court documents read.

Deel was booked into jail on a $10,000 bond.

