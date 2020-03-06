20-second songs you can use to time your hand-washing and prevent the spread of COVID-19



Despite how many Americans (hopefully) wash their hands on a daily basis, it’s possible that some aren’t doing enough to keep their fingers and palms germ-free.

That’s problematic, since washing one’s hands is one of the strongest ways to help prevent possible contraction of the novel coronavirus.

For those who don’t understand the proper hand-washing protocol, they can take a tip from the co-working company WeWork.



RELATED: Are you washing your hands incorrectly? Proper technique is pivotal to preventing spread of coronavirus



On March 4, Cecile G. Tamura shared an image on Facebook of a laminated sheet of songs posted on the door of a bathroom in a WeWork location. The sheet contained a list of 20-second-long choruses that individuals can sing while washing their hands.



The underlying idea is that 20 seconds is the proper amount of time needed to effectively ensure one’s hands are clean with soap and water.

The songs included in the WeWork one-sheet contain a mix of classic rock staples and newer rap and R&B jams. But if Beyonce or The Killers aren’t the type of musical stylings typically shared in your Spotify hand-washing playlist, here are verses from other cherished recordings that hit or slightly surpass the 20-second singing benchmark, depending on your singing tempo and if you incorporate any air instrumentals.

Billy Joel, “Piano Man”



It's nine o'clock on a Saturday

The regular crowd shuffles in

There's an old man sitting next to me

Makin' love to his tonic and gin

Michael Jackson, “Billie Jean”

Advertisement

Billie Jean is not my lover

She's just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son

She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son

Judy Garland, “Somewhere over the rainbow”

Somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high

And the dreams that you dream of

Once in a lullaby

The Supremes, “Stop! In the Name of Love!”



Stop! In the name of love

Before you break my heart

Stop! In the name of love

Before you break my heart

Think it over

Think it over

Regardless of the chosen melody or tune you hum, the key point is that you should be washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. And if you’re not entirely certain you are doing it correctly, the CDC has a five-step process to help you make sure you’re neutralizing harmful germs each time.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.