20-year-old Arizona man accused of child sex crimes; latest on federal shutdown | Nightly Roundup

Buckeye Police arrest man accused of child sex crimes; latest on the ongoing federal government shutdown; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

1. Arizona man accused of luring minors

What we know:

Buckeye Police say they have arrested a 20-year old for allegedly luring teenagers while claiming to be a teen himself.

Why you should care:

"Because this suspect resembles a teen and was using social media to contact minors, Buckeye police believe there may be more victims," read a portion of police's statement.

2. Federal government shutdown takes effect

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Desmond Andrews)

What we know:

The U.S. is under its first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years, after lawmakers failed to pass a bill to keep funding the government.

What Happens Now:

Essential services will continue, but parks, courts, and many civilian operations will be disrupted.

3. DPS investigating possible road rage

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along a portion of the I-10 in west Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

The incident happened at around 10:00 a.m. today on I-10 west, near 43rd Avenue.

"The driver of the victim vehicle remained on scene," DPS officials said.

4. Arrest made in deadly north Phoenix rideshare crash

What we know:

A woman accused of running a red light near a north Phoenix intersection and crashing into a rideshare vehicle has been arrested.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Police investigators say 21-year-old Bella Bonanno is accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment. The person who died as a result of the crash has been identified as the rideshare vehicle's passenger.

5. Suspect in Phoenix triple shooting indicted

What we know:

A man accused of shooting his girlfriend and two of her family members at a Phoenix apartment complex has been indicted by a grand jury.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 near 48th Street and McDowell Road. According to police, officers responded to the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Hall, is accused of multiple charges.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

