Expand / Collapse search

20-year-old Arizona man accused of child sex crimes; latest on federal shutdown | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  October 1, 2025 6:47pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Buckeye Police arrest man accused of child sex crimes; latest on the ongoing federal government shutdown; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

1. Arizona man accused of luring minors

20-year-old accused of luring minors: Buckeye PD

20-year-old accused of luring minors: Buckeye PD

What we know:

Buckeye Police say they have arrested a 20-year old for allegedly luring teenagers while claiming to be a teen himself.

Why you should care:

"Because this suspect resembles a teen and was using social media to contact minors, Buckeye police believe there may be more victims," read a portion of police's statement.

Read More

2. Federal government shutdown takes effect

United States Capitol (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Desmond Andrews)

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Desmond Andrews)

What we know:

The U.S. is under its first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years, after lawmakers failed to pass a bill to keep funding the government.

What Happens Now:

Essential services will continue, but parks, courts, and many civilian operations will be disrupted.

Read More

3. DPS investigating possible road rage 

DPS investigating possible road-rage shooting on I-10

DPS investigating possible road-rage shooting on I-10

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along a portion of the I-10 in west Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

The incident happened at around 10:00 a.m. today on I-10 west, near 43rd Avenue.

"The driver of the victim vehicle remained on scene," DPS officials said.

Read More

4. Arrest made in deadly north Phoenix rideshare crash

Woman arrested in deadly Phoenix rideshare crash

Woman arrested in deadly Phoenix rideshare crash

What we know:

A woman accused of running a red light near a north Phoenix intersection and crashing into a rideshare vehicle has been arrested.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Police investigators say 21-year-old Bella Bonanno is accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment. The person who died as a result of the crash has been identified as the rideshare vehicle's passenger.

Read More

5. Suspect in Phoenix triple shooting indicted

gavel1

What we know:

A man accused of shooting his girlfriend and two of her family members at a Phoenix apartment complex has been indicted by a grand jury.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 near 48th Street and McDowell Road. According to police, officers responded to the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Hall, is accused of multiple charges.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 10/1/25

Evening Weather Forecast - 10/1/25

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews