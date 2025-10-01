Suspect indicted in east Phoenix triple shooting

The Brief Daniel Hall, 31, allegedly shot his girlfriend and her brother and cousin on Sept. 13 near 48th Street and McDowell Road. All three victims survived the shooting. Hall was indicted on aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm charges.



A man accused of shooting his girlfriend and two of her family members at a Phoenix apartment complex has been indicted by a grand jury.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 near 48th Street and McDowell Road. According to police, officers responded to the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized.

Following the shooting, police detained a suspect. He has since been identified as 31-year-old Daniel Hall.

What they're saying:

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says shots were fired after Hall showed up to the apartment where he assaulted his girlfriend.

"According to the girlfriend, the defendant showed up at the apartment after assaulting her and began to argue with her cousin," MCAO said. "As she was calling the police, she heard multiple gunshots."

Hall's girlfriend, her brother and her cousin were all shot. All three survived.

What's next:

Hall is accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He's being held on a $250,000 cash bond and is scheduled to go on trial in January.

