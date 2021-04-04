Expand / Collapse search
2,000-acre wildfire burning along Gila River near I-8 and Dateland

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Gila Fire (Arizona Bureau of Land Management)

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Arizona fire crews are battling a 2,100 acre wildfire that has been burning near the I-8 and Dateland since April 2.

The "Gila Fire" sparked Friday afternoon on private land along the Gila River and was originally reported as a 10 to 15-acre fire.

The flames exploded to more than 1,000 acres on Saturday and doubled in size on Sunday. 

Crews are conducting burnout operations to slow its spread, and the fire is currently at 25% containment.

No injuries have been reported.

