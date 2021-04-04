2,000-acre wildfire burning along Gila River near I-8 and Dateland

article

Arizona fire crews are battling a 2,100 acre wildfire that has been burning near the I-8 and Dateland since April 2.

The "Gila Fire" sparked Friday afternoon on private land along the Gila River and was originally reported as a 10 to 15-acre fire.

The flames exploded to more than 1,000 acres on Saturday and doubled in size on Sunday.

Crews are conducting burnout operations to slow its spread, and the fire is currently at 25% containment.

No injuries have been reported.

